How many grandchildren does Muhammad Ali have? Check out the ones who have followed in his footsteps

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was married multiple times and had large family of children, with many grandchildren. With an iconic boxing career that inspired millions, the question arises: did Ali manage to inspire his children to take after him?

Muhammad Ali had nine children from his six wives at various points in his career and following it. He has six grandchildren from four of his daughters. Two grandsons, Nico Ali Walsh and Biaggio Ali Walsh, are from Rasheda Ali. Curtis Muhammad Conway Jr. and Sydney J. Conway are from his daughter Laila Ali and former NFL wide receiver Curtis Conway. He also has two other grandsons, Jacon Wertheimer from Khaliah Ali and Jake Joyce from Jamillah Ali.

Only Nico Ali Walsh and Biaggio Ali Walsh have followed their grandfather into combat sports so far, with them being the oldest two. The rest of their cousins are too young to pursue anything professionally and it remains to be seen if they will take up the mantle of Ali.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is 24 years old and is a professional mixed martial artist with four fights under his belt. Although his debut came in a loss against Devin Rothwell in 2022, he has followed it up remarkably with three straight wins.

All three wins have been first-round knockouts, with Biaggio swiftly dispatching his opponents in the PFL.

Biaggio's younger brother Nico Ali Walsh is a professional boxer fighting at middleweight. He has eight professional fights on his record since making his debut in 2021 and remains unbeaten.

Nico Ali Walsh talks about comparisons with grandfather Muhammad Ali

Nico Ali Walsh has enjoyed a strong start to his professional career, racking up eight wins. Five of them have come from knockouts before the third round, while the other three have been decision victories.

His eight-fight win streak has left some to draw comparisons to his grandfather Muhammad Ali's legacy. However, Nico spoke about trying to embrace it and take it in his stride.

In an interview with 'The Schmo', Nico said:

“Ah man, I just started trying to embrace it. I’ve been running away from it for the longest time. But it’s literally impossible. If I became a painter, people would be comparing me to my grandfather. So there’s no running from it. So I’m trying to embrace it. You know, you can’t make up genetics. That’s what it is. You can’t, you can’t beat genetics.”

