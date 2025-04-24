How many kids does Anthony Smith have? Everything to know about the UFC light heavyweight veteran's family life

UFC veteran Anthony Smith could be set for his final walk to the octagon this weekend at UFC Kansas City. 'Lionheart' will face Mingyang Zhang in the co-main event and has alluded to the fact that regardless of the result, it may well be time he hangs up his gloves for good.
The 36-year-old has certainly put the miles on the clock throughout his career, amassing a 38-21 record since making his debut in 2008. While he never managed to hold the UFC light heavyweight title, he did compete for the gold against Jon Jones and became a perennial figure at light heavyweight that fans could root for.
Throughout the highs and lows of his career, the support from Smith's family has never wavered. Every time he has stepped in the octagon, he has done so to make his wife and their four children proud.
How many kids does Anthony Smith have?
Anthony Smith was born in Corpus Christi, Texas but soon moved to Nebraska City where he was raised by his mother and grandfather. He would later drop out of high school during his senior year to work as a concrete layer, which he did until 2016 before going full-time with his MMA career.
After leaving school, Smith would meet Mikhala Renee Newman in the late 2000s, with the pair immediately hitting it off. After spending a number of years dating, Newman would fall pregnant with their first child before they tied the knot. They then welcomed their first daughter, Ariah, who was born in 2011.
Three years later, the couple had their second daughter, Avaya, born in 2014. They then added to their family once again with Adley, their third daughter was born in 2017. The couple would spend the next few years raising their family as Smith focused on his UFC career.
Having previously joked during interviews that he had wanted a son, Smith then became a dad to his fourth daughter, who was born in 2022.
Check out a picture of Anthony Smith and his family below:
While many would argue that Anthony Smith is calling time on his career due to his age and his mixed record over recent years, it has instead become clear that one of the biggest motivations behind the light heavyweight veteran's decision is his family.
Smith has missed a number of milestones of his children's lives while being away at fight camps, which is a trend he no longer wants to continue. Instead, should this Saturday be his last outing in the octagon, Smith will still feel like a winner, as he will return home with more time than ever to spend with his family.