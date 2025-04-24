How many kids does Anthony Smith have? Everything to know about the UFC light heavyweight veteran's family life

UFC veteran Anthony Smith could be set for his final walk to the octagon this weekend at UFC Kansas City. 'Lionheart' will face Mingyang Zhang in the co-main event and has alluded to the fact that regardless of the result, it may well be time he hangs up his gloves for good.

Ad

The 36-year-old has certainly put the miles on the clock throughout his career, amassing a 38-21 record since making his debut in 2008. While he never managed to hold the UFC light heavyweight title, he did compete for the gold against Jon Jones and became a perennial figure at light heavyweight that fans could root for.

Throughout the highs and lows of his career, the support from Smith's family has never wavered. Every time he has stepped in the octagon, he has done so to make his wife and their four children proud.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

How many kids does Anthony Smith have?

Anthony Smith was born in Corpus Christi, Texas but soon moved to Nebraska City where he was raised by his mother and grandfather. He would later drop out of high school during his senior year to work as a concrete layer, which he did until 2016 before going full-time with his MMA career.

After leaving school, Smith would meet Mikhala Renee Newman in the late 2000s, with the pair immediately hitting it off. After spending a number of years dating, Newman would fall pregnant with their first child before they tied the knot. They then welcomed their first daughter, Ariah, who was born in 2011.

Ad

Three years later, the couple had their second daughter, Avaya, born in 2014. They then added to their family once again with Adley, their third daughter was born in 2017. The couple would spend the next few years raising their family as Smith focused on his UFC career.

Having previously joked during interviews that he had wanted a son, Smith then became a dad to his fourth daughter, who was born in 2022.

Check out a picture of Anthony Smith and his family below:

Ad

Ad

While many would argue that Anthony Smith is calling time on his career due to his age and his mixed record over recent years, it has instead become clear that one of the biggest motivations behind the light heavyweight veteran's decision is his family.

Smith has missed a number of milestones of his children's lives while being away at fight camps, which is a trend he no longer wants to continue. Instead, should this Saturday be his last outing in the octagon, Smith will still feel like a winner, as he will return home with more time than ever to spend with his family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.