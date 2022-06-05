How many knockout wins does Taila Santos have?

UFC star Taila Santos currently has ten wins via KO and TKO in her professional MMA career. Out of the ten KO and TKO finishes, four of them are knockouts with the rest being technical knockouts

The 28-year-old is yet to win via knockout since joining the UFC, but has an impressive resume in other organizations.

Santos' first TKO victory came in 2014, when she beat Kessiny Mara at Aspera FC 4. The Brazilian continued to impress in her next three bouts, finishing them all via TKO or KO.

Santos knocked out Geisyele Nascimento in one round and did the same to Marta Souza in 2015. The 28-year-old also gained a TKO victory after beating Rachael Cummins at XFC International 6.

The Brazilian's most recent KO victory was six years ago. Santos stopped Laisa Coimbra at Aspera FC 43 in 2016 in just one round.

Taila Santos is set to face Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka on June 11th 2022. The co-main event will be a five-round contest for the UFC women’s flyweight title.

Santos earned her spot in the UFC after beating Estefani Almeida in Dana White's Contender Series in 2018 and has since lost once in her last five bouts.

Who did Taila Santos lose to?

Santos has had just one loss in her professional MMA career, with Mara Romero Borella claiming a split decision win over the Brazilian in 2019. The bout was Santos' first fight in the UFC after beating Estefani Almeida in Dana White's Contender Series.

Borella has struggled in the UFC, only beating Santos and Kalindra Faria during her seven-fight career in the organization.

The 36-year-old is currently on a four-fight losing streak after suffering defeats to Lauren Murphy, Montana De La Rosa, Cortney Casey and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Watch Santos in action here:

It's clear that the two fighters are now in very different stages of their careers, with Santos set to challenge for the UFC women's flyweight title in her next bout.

