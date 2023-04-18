Joe Rogan hosts one of the world's most popular podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), which is exclusively available to stream on Spotify. With the platform's single best-performing podcast, the 55-year-old comedian is a huge boon to the streaming giant.

According to a report by TIME magazine, Rogan's podcast boasts a viewership of an estimated 11 million people per episode, making it Spotify's most popular podcast. Over its 13 years of existence, the comic has recorded over 2,180 episodes with over 1,020 guests.

Rogan's guests usually range from fellow comics, authors, celebrities, scientists, and experts on various subjects to MMA fighters and influencers, with Brendan Schaub making the most appearances (86).

Considering that the longest JRE episode is a whopping five hours and 19 minutes long (JRE #1530 with Duncan Trussel), Rogan's conversations with his guests aren't short either. The total length of the podcast catalog is 5,058 hours and it would take eight months to listen to every episode non-stop.

Elon Musk is the podcast's most-viewed guest, with his episode on YouTube garnering 67 million views. The top ten most-watched episodes of Rogan's show account for around 353 million views on YouTube.

Joe Rogan is known for his unfiltered takes and is often considered an influential counterculture voice. Unsurprisingly, the UFC commentator has experienced his share of controversy and has come under fire for statements made on air by him or his guests.

Artificial-Intelligence generated Joe Rogan podcast stuns the UFC commentator with terrifying accuracy

Joe Rogan recently had his mind blown when the trailblazing artificial intelligence model ChatGPT recreated a 51-minute episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Fans and social media users were particularly blown away by the accurate recreation of Rogan's and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's voices.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by artificial intelligence technology that enables the user to have human-like conversations with the chatbot along with a plethora of other tasks.

Keeping in mind Rogan's usual topics of discussion on the podcast, which have covered technology and ethics, the artificial podcast adopted similar themes of conversation.

The fake voices of Rogan and Altman went over topics such as the need for ethics in artificial intelligence, ChatGPT's impact on the content creation market, concerns about 'deep fake' content and Elon Musk speaking about OpenAI.

As many expressed their opinions on the incredible feat of technology, Rogan weighed in on how it felt watching an AI version of himself and tweeted:

"This is going to get very slippery, kids."

Watch the full AI-generated JRE podcast below:

Poll : 0 votes