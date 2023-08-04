How many MMA fighters has Jake Paul fought? How did he fare? Looking back at 'The Problem Child's full boxing record

Social media sensation-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul has made quite the name for himself in the world of combat sports over the past few years. As of now, his pro-boxing record stands at 6-1. While the record seems impressive for somebody who started boxing about five years ago, he has received a lot of criticism for fighting MMA fighters instead of real boxers. Interestingly, four of his seven fights have been against MMA fighters.

Jake Paul's first fight against an MMA fighter was against Ben Askren in 2021. On the night, 'The Problem Child' secured a first-round KO. Following his fight against Askren, he went on to fight Tyron Woodley in the same year. In a fight that proved to be his toughest test at the time, Paul secured a split-decision victory.

The two locked horns again in December 2021, and this time around, Jake Paul knocked out Woodley in a devastating fashion. Following his fight against the former UFC welterweight champion, 'The Problem Child' fought another UFC legend, Anderson Silva. The bout took place in October 2022, and Paul won the fight via unanimous decision.

Apart from the four fights against MMA fighters, Paul has also squared off against a YouTuber, AnEsonGib, and a former NBA player Nate Robinson, winning both fights via KO. It is noteworthy that 'The Problem Child' went up against a 'real boxer' earlier this year when he fought Tommy Fury. However, things didn't quite go to plan for him, and he ended up suffering his maiden pro-boxing loss.

Now, Jake Paul is set to lock horns against an MMA fighter again as he takes on Nate Diaz this weekend on August 5.

Jake Paul wants Conor McGregor after beating Nate Diaz

'The Problem Child has been vocal about his interest in fighting Conor McGregor. He still hopes to potentially enter the squared circle against 'The Notorious'.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul claimed that following his win over Nate Diaz, a fight against Conor McGregor would make sense:

"When I knock out Nate Diaz and do what Conor couldn't, I think it only makes sense for him to want that money fight."

Check out Paul's comments in the video below (7:10):