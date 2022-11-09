How many professional fights has Molly McCann won via knockout?

Molly McCann has won 13 fights in professional MMA, with 6 of these victories coming via TKO/KO. 'Meatball' has finished her last two fights, with Hannah Goldy and Luana Carolina both being stopped inside three rounds.

The 32-year-old also finished Katy Horlick, Macicilia Benkhettache and Bryony Tyrell before joining the UFC. McCann beat Horlick via TKO upon making her professional debut back in 2015 while fighting under the 'Shock n Awe' banner.

Despite winning multiple bouts via TKO/KO, Molly McCann has never been knocked-out while competing in professional MMA. However, 'Meatball' has been submitted, with Gillian Robertson submitting the 32-year-old during her UFC debut in 2018.

Watch McCann's latest UFC outing here:

McCann will have a chance to make it four UFC wins in a row this weekend when taking on Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281. However, the 32-year-old might struggle to finish her opponent, with Blanchfield yet to be knocked-out or submitted in professional MMA.

'Cold Blooded' has only lost once during her professional MMA career, with Tracy Cortez beating the 23-year-old via split decision back in 2019. Three of Blanchfield's outings have come under the UFC banner, beating the likes of Sarah Alpar, Miranda Maverick and J.J. Aldrich in the organization.

Who was the first woman to defeat Molly McCann in professional MMA?

Molly McCann's first professional MMA defeat came back in 2015, with Vanessa Melo beating the English fighter in her second professional outing. Melo managed to win via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting at Xtreme Fighting Championships International 12.

Melo is currently 11-10 while competing in professional MMA, with the Brazilian winless under the UFC banner. 'Miss Simpatia' eventually left the UFC and has since fought in PFL, but is yet to win in the organization. Melo's latest outing ended in defeat, when taking on Olena Kolesnyk at PFL 6: 2022 Regular Season in July.

It's clear that Molly McCann and Vanessa Melo have had very different paths in the MMA world, with McCann a contender in the UFC and Melo struggling to get wins in both PFL and UFC.

Watch 'Meatball' in action here:

McCann is currently flying high in the UFC, recording three back-to-back wins in the organization and will be in action once again this weekend. Erin Blanchfield is waiting for 'Meatball' at UFC 281, with the fight taking place on the prelims during the pay-per-view event.

