How many times has Elon Musk been on Joe Rogan's podcast?

Joe Rogan and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, seem to be good friends. The inventor has been featured on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast a total of three times.

The first time Musk appeared on the UFC commentator's podcast was on JRE #1169 on September 7, 2018. The episode broke records, positioning itself as the most viewed JRE episode ever with 56 million views.

During the episode, the duo spoke about Musk's time management, artificial intelligence, The Boring Company, and Tesla protection features, among other topics.

The podcast also created a bit of controversy as the CEO of SpaceX indulged in a weed-smoking session with Rogan.

Elon Musk's second appearance was on JRE #1470 on May 7, 2020. Joe Rogan and Musk discussed the South African-born entrepreneur's newborn son and his unique name X Æ A-12. The duo also spoke about Musk's new project Neuralink, ideas about consciousness, and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other topics.

Elon Musk's latest appearance on JRE was on February 11, 2021. This time, the comedian kicked it up a notch and enquired about SpaceX's ambitious Mars trip and regular interplanetary travel plans. The duo also touched upon the Tesla Cybertruck Expo debacle and internet censorship, among other things.

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk talk about Mars and Aliens

In Elon Musk's latest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC mainstay asked the Tesla CEO how long it would be before a human civilization could thrive on Mars.

Elon Musk replied by saying:

"The threshold that really matters for getting past the great filter is: do we have enough resources on Mars, such that if the space ships from Earth stop coming, can we survive?... You've got to have all the things necessary to sustain civilization on Mars."

Later in the podcast, the two men discussed the existence of alien life in the universe. Musk told the podcast host that there is no direct evidence to validate the presence of any alien life on Earth.

Rogan further asked Musk whether aliens would want us to know if they really existed, to which Musk jokingly replied saying:

"I don't know man, for a real civilization they sure are subtle. I mean, if they wanted us to know, obviously they could just show up and walk around main street."

