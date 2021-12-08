How many title defenses does Amanda Nunes have?

Amanda Nunes has seven title defenses in her illustrious UFC career. 'The Lioness' currently reigns over two divisions in the UFC: women's bantamweight and women's featherweight.

In the bantamweight division, she has five title defenses and in the featherweight division she has two title defenses.

Amanda Nunes is on a rare list of elite fighters to have won two UFC belts at the same time. At UFC 232, the Brazilian faced former women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

She defeated Cyborg in the very first round via knockout after landing vicious combinations on the fellow Brazilian fighter.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Two years ago today, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become the first women's double champ in UFC history 🏆🏆



Nunes' upset at UFC 232 snapped Cyborg's 13-year unbeaten streak. Two years ago today, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become the first women's double champ in UFC history 🏆🏆Nunes' upset at UFC 232 snapped Cyborg's 13-year unbeaten streak. https://t.co/0NxnujRRxD

Her first featherweight title defense came against recently retired Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nunes' long list of bantamweight title defenses consists of notable names like Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie.

Amanda Nunes won the women's bantamweight title against Miesha Tate at UFC 200. She won the fight via rear-naked choke in the very first round.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Since winning her title in the main event of UFC 200, Nunes defended her title 3x, including finishing Ronda Rousey. She is on the doorstep of history, as she will attempt to become the first women’s fighter in UFC history to win two titles in two weight classes this December. Since winning her title in the main event of UFC 200, Nunes defended her title 3x, including finishing Ronda Rousey. She is on the doorstep of history, as she will attempt to become the first women’s fighter in UFC history to win two titles in two weight classes this December. https://t.co/4tJCd9vpJL

Amanda Nunes requests Dana White to sign more female fighters to the UFC

Amanda Nunes has requested UFC president Dana White to enroll more female fighters into the UFC.

The Brazilian, who will make her sixth bantamweight title defense against Juliana Pena at UFC 269, believes that a requirement of fresh talent in the organization is necessary to help other female athletes on the roster level up. Furthermore, an influx of new female fighters in the two divisions will mean new competition for Nunes, who has seemed unstoppable for the longest time.

Speaking to Esporte Espetacular, Nunes said:

“I think we should go out of the mix. Some girls have been fighting for a while now, they’re not even top 10 or top 5. They need to have their shots, too...you have to mix things up. Make some girls face each other, bring some girls who are [at] the bottom of the division, so it doesn’t look so stale like it is."

