How many title defenses does Israel Adesanya have in the UFC?

Israel Adesanya has four title defenses in the UFC. The middleweight kingpin captured the interim title at UFC 236 against Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya later won and unified the undisputed middleweight strap by securing a knockout victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in 2019.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander made his maiden title defense in 2020 against Yoel Romero at UFC 248. The fight was criticized for being a boring affair, with very few strikes thrown. Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision.

FestusGreen #PeterObi @FestusGreen

If u've seen Romero fight, U'd know he is/ was no pushover!



Isreal didn't let his guard down,that explains the seemingly boring nature of the bout!



Congratulations

The Kiwi's second title defense came against Brazilian Paulo Costa. After a good few months of feuding through social media, the duo met in the octagon at UFC 253 in 2020.

Israel Adesanya started the fight with leg kicks, compromising the the challenger's mobility. 'The Last Stylebender' finished the contest in the second round with a flurry of punches.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Israel Adesanya ends the rivalry with Paulo Costa inside two rounds with a dominant display!



Adesanya's third title defense was against Italian Marvin Vettori in a rematch at UFC 263.. Adesanya won the fight via unanimous decision after five rounds.

In his latest middleweight title defense at UFC 271, Adesanya clashed with former foe Robert Whittaker, from whom he initially won the title. The champion triumphed over the Australian for a second time with a unanimous decision win.

Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line for the fifth time at UFC 276

The reigning UFC middleweight champion already has four title defenses under his belt. Undefeated in his weight class, Adesanya will now search for a fifth successful defense, which he'll have the chance to secure against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya is on a two-fight win streak coming into UFC 276. His only pro-MMA loss to date came against former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in 2021.

At a recent UFC press conference, the champion spoke his mind on whether he thinks Cannonier will be his toughest opponent to date:

"I don't believe so. That's my first inkling... He's a guy that packs a lot... So I can't overlook him. But I don't think he'll be the toughest challenge. I honestly think I'll make this easy."

Adesanya predicted that the fight will play out much like his defense against Paulo Costa in 2020:

"It's going to look a lot like the Costa fight, minus the little tap-tap at the end."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about his upcoming fight in the video below:

