How many title defenses does Kamaru Usman have?

Kamaru Usman has defended his UFC welterweight title a total of five times.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' became the 170-pound king in March 2019. At UFC 235, he dominated then-champion Tyron Woodley in a five-round fight. Usman won the contest via unanimous decision.

The 34-year-old's first title defense came against Colby Covington at UFC 245. The pair pushed each other to their limits and delivered a classic back-and-forth war. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' eventually secured a TKO victory with less than a minute left in the fight.

Usman's next title defense came at UFC 251. After Gilbert Burns pulled out of the event, Jorge Masvidal stepped in on short notice to challenge the 34-year-old for the title. The champ cruised to a comfortable decision win against 'Gamebred'.

Usman's next victim was his former training partner Burns. 'Durinho' landed a heavy blow on the champion in the opening round that stumbled 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

However, the 34-year-old showed his heart and came back to record a TKO victory in the third round. The performance showed the development of his striking game, something he's honed under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman.

A rematch with Masvidal was next on the cards for Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. The 34-year-old continued to show improvements in his stand-up game. He knocked 'Gamebred' out cold in the second round to retain the title inside the VyStar Veterans memorial Arena

At UFC 268 this past weekend, Kamaru Usman faced Colby Covington, arguably his toughest opponent to date, in a rematch. The fight went the entire 25-minute distance and Usman managed to defend his title for the fifth time via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman wants to fight Canelo Alvarez

On multiple occasions, Kamaru Usman has expressed interest in fighting boxing star Canelo Alvarez in the squared circle.

In the lead-up to UFC 268, Usman did an interview with Max Kellerman. During the interaction, he said that although a fight with Alvarez was a scary prospect, he wanted to take up the challenge.

"To be honest with you, I'll tell you what will really get the people going. When have you ever seen two pound-for-pound fighters in the world in their respective sports go at it? Who's the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world right now?... It's not about money, it's about what gets me out of bed, what gets me scared! I want the chance. I want [to fight Canelo]."

Catch Kellerman's interview with Usman for ESPN MMA below:

