How many UFC fights has Conor McGregor had at welterweight? How many did he win?

Earlier this week, in a tweet, UFC megastar Conor McGregor revealed his plans to return to the octagon as a welterweight. Responding to a fan's question about whether he's planning a move to the 170lbs division, McGregor Tweeted:

"Definitely."

The 170lbs division is in no way alien to 'The Notorious'. He has fought at welterweight three times during his UFC career and won on two of those occasions.

The Irishman's first fight as a UFC welterweight ended up being one of the UFC's biggest pay-per-views in history. The UFC 196 fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz raked in 1.5 million pay-per-view buys.

McGregor lost the bout via second-round submission due to a rear naked choke. The bout also marked the Irishman's first loss in the UFC.

The former two-division champion once again stepped on the UFC scales as a welterweight in his UFC 202 rematch against Diaz. This time McGregor won the contest via a majority decision.

The fight became the UFC's second-highest grossing event, racking $90 million from 1.65 million pay-per-view buys.

McGregor's last fight in the 170lbs division came in 2020 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irishman won the contest via a first-round TKO.

Watch: Conor McGregor works on his wrestling skills

In a recent video uploaded to The Mac Life, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor can be seen working on his wrestling at the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland.

In the almost five-minute video, 'The Notorious' can be seen engaging in a fast-paced scramble with his long-time wrestling coach Sergey Pikulskiy. Surprisingly, the Irishman triumphed over the world-class wrestling coach in almost every exchange.

Later in the video, McGregor switches training partners and dominates in a similar fashion.

Reacting to McGregor's training video, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen stated that the Irishman's perfect stance and posture were similar to that of a long-time seasoned wrestler.

Conor McGregor is primarily known for his skills on his feet as a striker. He has been criticized in the past for his inability to handle proficient grapplers.

Four of his six losses in MMA have come by way of submissions. In his biggest UFC pay-per-view against Khabib Nurmagomedov, the Irishman lost via fourth-round submission due to a neck crank.

