How many UFC wins did Matt Riddle have?

Matt Riddle won seven times while competing in the UFC between 2008 and 2013.

The current WWE wrestler defeated the likes of Dante Rivera, Steve Bruno, Dan Cramer, Greg Soto, DaMarques Johnson, Henry Martinez and John Maguire. However, only one of the former UFC fighter's wins came via stoppage.

DaMarques Johnson failed to make it past the second round against 'Deep Waters,' losing by TKO. Riddle managed to submit Chris Clements at UFC 149 in 2012, but the result was later changed to a no contest after the WWE star failed a drug test.

This wasn't the only time 'Deep Waters' had a victory overturned in the UFC. His final bout against Che Mills was also overturned to a no contest after another failed test. Matt Riddle originally won via split decision.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros 10 years ago today in the UFC I was dropping elbows on faces and 10 years later I’m doing the same but in the WWE, once a stallion always a stallion bro 🤙 10 years ago today in the UFC I was dropping elbows on faces and 10 years later I’m doing the same but in the WWE, once a stallion always a stallion bro 🤙 https://t.co/PfIlm6mGjx

Matt Riddle only lost three bouts in the UFC. Nick Osipczak, Sean Pierson and Lance Benoist all manged to get the better of 'Deep Waters' in the organization. Both Benoist and Pierson failed to stop Riddle, beating the 36-year-old via unanimous decision. Riddle almost survived against Osipczak, but was finished in the third and final round at UFC 105 back in 2009.

Watch Riddle speak about Osipczak here:

Why was Matt Riddle cut from the UFC?

As mentioned, Matt Riddle had multiple victories overturned in the UFC after testing positive for a banned substance. This is seemingly why Riddle was ultimately cut from the organization, with Dana White going into more detail in an interview back in 2013.

Following the UFC 158 pre-fight press conference, Dana White called the WWE superstar a 'moron' and hinted at his marijuana playing a part in his removal from the UFC:

"Everybody's going to have an excuse of why they were cut. Matt Riddle did an interview before that fight where he said 'I smoke weed so that I don't beat my children' then he tests positive for it. He's a f—king moron. That's why he's not here. He's cut because he's a moron."

Riddle's last appearance in the UFC was at UFC on FUEL TV 7, which originally saw the WWE star win a split decision against Che Mills. However, the victory was later overturned due to testing positive for marijuana usage.

Poll : 0 votes