Who has Khamzat Chimaev choked out in the UFC so far?

Khamzat Chimaev's D'Arce choke submission win against Kevin Holland at UFC 279 was the second time the Sweden-based fighter had won via the submission technique while competing in the UFC. Chimaev also managed to lock in a D'Arce choke on his UFC debut against John Phillips back in 2020.

'Borz' has quickly established himself as a top contender in the UFC. The undefeated Chechen has also only gone past the second round twice since his organizational debut. Four out of Chimaev's six UFC bouts have ended in the opening round, with only Gilbert Burns managing to take the Russian-born fighter to the judges' scorecards.

Chimaev won via rear-naked choke against Jingliang Li, with the UFC 267 bout once again ending in the very first round. The first fighter 'Borz' managed to catch in a D'Arce choke, John Phillips, managed to make it to the second round, the bout took place at UFC Fight Island 1.

Khamzat Chimaev was meant to face Nate Diaz at UFC 279, but the Sweden-based fighter missed weight and was moved to the co-main event. Diaz ended up fighting Tony Ferguson and won in the fourth round via submission. Any chance of Diaz facing Chimaev in the future is gone, with the American's scrap against 'El Cucuy' ended his contractual obligations with the UFC.

UFC @ufc Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279 Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279! https://t.co/S6eGlB77lM

What did Dana White say about Khamzat Chimaev missing weight at UFC 279?

UFC president Dana White was bombarded with questions surrounding Khamzat Chimaev's failed weight cut after UFC 279, and even suggested that 'Borz' should move up in weight division given his struggles.

While speaking to the media after UFC 279, Dana White stated:

"Yeah, it’s a problem, it’s a problem that he missed weight. We have to look at it and figure it out, but what makes sense is for him to fight at 185lbs. So we’ll see."

The UFC president believes that Chimaev should fight at 185lbs instead of competing at welterweight.

'Borz' fought Kevin Holland under catchweight rules and competes at both welterweight and middleweight in the UFC.

