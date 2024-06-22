"How the mighty fall" - MMA Twitter sounds off after Paige VanZant's shocking PowerSlap debut gets announced for June 28

Fans reacted to the news of former UFC fighter Paige VanZant making her Power Slap debut. One of the highly touted UFC prospects in the mid-2010s, VanZant took her career in a completely different direction. She became a popular OnlyF*ns model while maintaining a presence in different forms of combat sports.

During the ongoing UFC Saudi Arabia event broadcast, it was announced that the 30-year-old will make her slap-fighting debut against Christine Wolmarans. The two women will compete at the Power Slap 8 event scheduled to take place at the Fountain Bleu Las Vegas on June 28. The news update was re-posted on @mma_orbit X:

Fans took to the comments section to react to the news. The majority of them were critical of VanZant's move. Many expressed critical opinions, particularly about her financial gains from OnlyF*ns:

"How the mighty fall," @stockmarket_001 commented.

"Damn she really needs money," @ItssBrickJayyy commented.

"Can we finally admit onlyf*ns isn’t the income generator they are claiming it is?" @Josh_Against commented.

"Why would she? Isn’t her OF enough?" @ElBizion commented.

Some fan reactions implied that VanZant's foray into power slap could be the UFC's move to bump the viewership and popularity of the otherwise lesser-watched sport:

"Hey Dana.. bringing Conor himself to PowerSlap won't make us watch this Cr*p. Stop it," @zophoxx commented.

"Nobody gives a f**k," @AddictTail wrote.

Paige VanZant's recent transitions into different forms of combat sports

Paige VanZant parted ways with the UFC following a first-round submission loss against Amanda Ribas in July 2020. She returned to competition in 2021 and fought Britain Hart and Rachel Ostovich in the bare-knuckle fighting circuit. Despite good performances, VanZant lost both fights and took an extended break from fighting.

VanZant transitioned to boxing recently and challenged Misfits Boxing women's middleweight champion Elle Brooke for the title on May 25. The fight resulted in a split draw and a large section of the combat sports community criticized VanZant for failing to defeat a relatively inexperienced boxer in Brooke.

The upcoming Power Slap debut will mark Paige VanZant's third foray into a combat sport other than MMA in the last three years.