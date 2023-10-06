How did Mike Perry break his nose? The horrific injury suffered by Dillon Danis' backup fighter in the UFC 

Former UFC star Mike Perry has sustained a number of injuries to his nose. 'Platinum' fractured his nose back in his 2019 bout against Vincente Luque in a gruesome manner.

In the final minute of the third and final round of their fight, Vincente Luque landed a flying knee to Mike Perry's face which crushed his nose. As the two fighters sell on the canvas, blood starts to pour from Perry's nose. At the end of the three-round war, Luque won the fight via unanimous decision, and 'Platinum' was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Perry had to undergo surgery to fix his nose and despite the horrific injury, he wasn't reluctant to return to the octagon. 'Platinum' returned and went on to fight four more times in the UFC before leaving the promotion for BKFC. However, injuries to his nose have been persistent from that point on.

Is Mike Perry replacing Dillon Danis for his bout against Logan Paul?

The former UFC star recently caused a lot of confusion online after posting a video suggesting that Dillon Danis has pulled out of his upcoming fight against Logan Paul. It is worth noting that Perry is the official backup fighter for the bout. He said:

"It's official guys, I'm in"

Going into the fight, Dillon Danis has targeted Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal by attacking her character online. The same has led to Agdal suing Danis and also obtaining a restraining order against the former Bellator fighter. Because of it, many believed that he would pull out of the fight and a recent tweet gave rise to the speculations. He said:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pussy doesn’t deserve me I’m out."

After causing a lot of stir online as a result of this tweet, Dillon Danis later clarified that he is not pulling out of the fight and will be there to fight Logan Paul. He said:

"I’ll be there fight night everyone can calm down."

That said, it looks like Mike Perry is not stepping in to replace Dillon Danis just yet and it will be interesting to see if either of the two end up pulling out of the fight.