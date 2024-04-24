How much does Canelo Alvarez make a year? Exploring the unequaled paychecks of present-day boxing's biggest superstar

Canelo Alvarez, hailing from modest origins like numerous boxing greats, found refuge in the sport at the age of 13, seeking to protect himself from bullies. Now, in 2024, he stands tall as an esteemed figure in the boxing world, with a professional record of 60-2-2.

Alvarez holds a unique distinction as the only boxer in history to attain undisputed champion status in the super middleweight category. Since 2020, Alvarez has proudly held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine belts, followed by securing the IBF and WBO titles in 2021. At 33 years old, the Mexican boxer is now one of the highest-earning athletes, but many may be unaware of his annual income.

How much does Canelo Alvarez make a year?

According to Forbes' December 2023 report, Canelo Alvarez boasts a net worth of at least $275 million. With an annual income of $110 million as of 2022, predominantly derived from boxing, Alvarez's career earnings have soared past $550 million since turning professional in 2005.

Alvarez raked in a staggering $100 million from his bouts against Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin in 2022. Forbes also noted that he pocketed an additional $10 million from off-the-field ventures, notably through lucrative partnerships with alcohol brands such as Hennessy and Michelob Ultra.

In the past two years, Alvarez has diversified his portfolio by launching several business ventures. This includes five gas stations named Canelo Energy and a chain of 20 convenience stores named Upper, both located in western Mexico.

Additionally, the undisputed super middleweight champion introduced VMC, a tequila-based canned cocktail, and Yaoca, a company producing sports drinks and supplements. These ventures complement Alvarez's existing boxing and entertainment enterprises, such as Canelo Promotions and Canelo Espectáculos.

'Canelo' also operates a fitness app called I Can and owns a clothing line available through his online Canelo Store. Moreover, Alvarez expanded into the culinary realm by opening El Pastor Del Rica, a taqueria he co-owns with his brother in the Guadalajara area.

The collective revenue generated by these diverse endeavors is relatively modest, amounting to less than $50 million. Considering the slim profit margins associated with many of these undertakings, Forbes approximates their overall valuation to also fall below $50 million.