How much is Diego Pacheco getting paid to fight Marcelo Coceres? Estimated fight purse reported

Unbeaten super middleweight fighter Diego Pacheco will go up against a game opponent in Marcelo Coceres on Matchroom Boxing’s event at the YouTube theater in Inglewood, California. This will be the toughest test of his career for the 22-year-old Pacheco, who is promoted by Eddie Hearn.

Per boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Diego Pacheco’s official purse for the fight will be $62,500, according to the California State Athletic Commission. However, Rafael noted that Pacheco’s guaranteed purse is reported to be $125,000.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Coceres is expected to make $37,500. Khalid Yafai is the boxer who will reportedly take home the highest purse of the event, making $67,500 for his efforts.

Here are the official purses of the Matchroom Card on DAZN:

Diego Pacheco - $62,500

Marcelo Coceres - $37,500

Mayerlin Rivas - $20,000

Erika Cruz - $25,000

Khalid Yafai - $67,500

Jonathan Rodriguez - $15,000

Marc Castro - $25,000

Gonzalo Fuenzalida - $12,500

Jalan Walker - $5,000

Jorge Alberto Villegas - $8,000

Criztec Bazaldua - $6,000

Pedro Angel Cruz - $4,000

See Dan Rafael’s X post revealing the numbers below:

Diego Pacheco vs Marcelo Coceres fight card has produced some phenomenal performances

The event is still underway and it has produced some great performances.

Bantamweight boxer Jonathan Rodriguez pulled off an upset win over former super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai. Rodriguez knocked down the 34-year-old former champion twice before the referee intervened to save Yafai from a one-sided beatdown.

Lightweight prospect Marc Castro also showed up on point at the event. Most experts opined that Castro would be too much for his opponent Gonzalo Fuenzalida, and that's exactly what happened. The 24-year-old finished the Argentinian via TKO in round seven.

Meanwhile, Erika Cruz outworked former WBA female super bantamweight champion Mayerlin Rivas with insane volume and pressure, walking away with a majority decision win after 10 hard-fought rounds. Rivas fought well early on. However, Cruz took over the fight in the later rounds.