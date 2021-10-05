How much does Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV cost?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are ready to settle their rivalry once and for all in a trilogy fight at the Fury vs. Wilder 3 pay-per-view event on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The heavyweight showdown was initially set to take place in July. However, 'The Gypsy King' tested positive for COVID-19 and their fight was postponed to October.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV Price (US)

Viewers in the United States can stream Fury vs. Wilder 3 live on pay-per-view through the FOX Sports app and ESPN+. The event costs $79.99 on PPV.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 PPV Price (UK)

Viewers in the United Kingdom watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 live on BT Sport Box Office. The event costs £24.95 on pay-per-view.

While their first fight ended in a draw, Fury picked up a dominant seventh-round TKO win over 'The Bronze Bomber' in the rematch. Wilder will now look to turn the tables, but Fury remains confident of outboxing the American again. Fury's WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles will be on the line.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Fury said Wilder's attempts at playing mind games would not affect him heading into the fight.

"I don't care what they do. None of my business. I keep my own business to myself and I don't really care what that big dosser does, nothing. I don't care what he does. If he talks or he doesn't. It doesn't make any difference to me. Mind games don't work with me anyway," Tyson Fury said.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 main card:

Main event: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (heavyweight championship fight)

Frank Sanchez vs. Efe Ajagba (heavyweight)

Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin (heavyweight)

