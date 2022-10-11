How much did Islam Makhachev get paid for his latest UFC fight?

Islam Makhachev managed to take home a large UFC paycheck after defeating Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night: Vegas eight months ago. The Russian earned upwards of $200,000 after finishing Green in the very first round, according to MMA Salaries.

Makhachev was the highest earner at UFC Vegas 49, with only Arman Tsarukyan getting close to the Dagestan-born fighter's earnings. Tsarukyan raked in $156,000 after defeating Joel Alvarez.

The $200,000 figure seems to be the average amount the Dagestani fighter earns, taking home the same figure against Dan Hooker in October 2021. Islam Makhachev submitted Hooker in the opening five minutes with a nasty kimura at UFC 267.

TSN @TSN_Sports Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via first-round TKO and has now won 10 straight fights! Islam Makhachev defeats Bobby Green via first-round TKO and has now won 10 straight fights! https://t.co/AQKMy0DH2Q

Islam Makhachev is now set to take on Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi. If the Russian wins, it would likely be the largest payday of Makhachev's career.

The two fighters will be competing for the vacant lightweight UFC championship, with the bout being the second title fight of the night. Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event on the same card.

Who was the first fighter to beat Islam Makhachev in professional MMA?

Islam Makhachev has an incredible 22-1 professional MMA record. He suffered his first loss all the way back in 2015. Adriano Martins is the only man to have beaten the Russian as a professional, with the Brazilian managing to TKO the Dagestani in the first round.

Makhachev was 12-0 before facing Martins and the bout was only Makhachev's second time competing under the UFC banner. Martins is now no longer signed with the UFC and last fought in 2021 at Copa Norte de MMA 2021 Finals.

Watch highlights of Makhachev's first professional MMA defeat here:

Since his first loss, Makhachev has remained unbeaten. He is currently riding a ten-fight winning streak. He has made grapplers like Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan look ordinary and is widely regarded as the second coming of his longtime friend and arguably the MMA GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Take a look at Makhachev's rise in the UFC:

