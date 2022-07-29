How much is Joe Rogan's BMW E46 M3 worth?

Besides his passion for MMA and podcasting, Joe Rogan also has a keen interest in cars. It's well known that the UFC color commentator owns an amazing classic Corevette Stingray, but Rogan also owns a 2005 BMW E46 M3.

The iconic BMW is worth, on average, $30,000. However, the model has sold for as much as $101,211 in previous sales.

In 2019, the JRE host posted a rare image of the car on his social media account after getting some minor upgrades done on the BMW. Rogan stated that he had purchased some Avant Garde wheels via Darkside Motoring for the highly sought-after car:

"Picked up some dope @agwheels for my 2005 M3. Shout out to my brother Kenny from @darkside_motoring for hooking it all up."

Joe Rogan has also mentioned the BMW in a few of his podcast episodes, including when he sat down to speak with Reggie Watts on episode #1484 of the JRE.

The UFC commentator is clearly in love with the iconic 2005 BMW and couldn't help but sing its praises while speaking to Watts back in June 2020:

"I have a BMW 2005 E46 M3, it's a great car, it's not the fastest car in the world but it's really really balanced. It's a great year, but it's a really mechanical car, like when you're shifting it you feel really connected to the car."

Listen to the full podcast episode below:

Joe Rogan hilariously responds to Rich Benoit's Tesla fanatic question

Despite Joe Rogan owning a Tesla and previously hosting Elon Musk on an episode of the JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator didn't seem keen on some of the fanatical supporters of the Tesla brand.

After being asked by Rich Benoit what he thought about Tesla "fan boys" on episode #1849 of the podcast, Rogan stated that he tries to avoid all fanatics in all the areas of his life, going on to call them crazy:

"I try to avoid all fanatics, in every single area of life. They're too crazy."

Watch the full podcast clip here:

It's no secret that Elon Musk has a very dedicated group of followers and supporters due to his larger-than-life ideas and sometimes controversial opinions. Nevertheless, Rogan wasn't singling out any particular group of fans, but simply felt it was best to stay away from fanatics in general.

