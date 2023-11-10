UFC 295 features an all Brazilian clash in the women's strawweight division as Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade are set to meet inside the cage.

The pair will face-off on November 11 in New York at Madison Square Garden, with both women seeking a run at the strawweight title. As it stands, Dern sits at No.7 in the 115lb division, whereas Andrade is at No.5.

Heading into the fight, 'Bate Estaca' is looking to end the year on a high after a torrid time in the octagon in 2023. Despite kicking off the year by defeating Lauren Murphy in January, the Brazilian has since suffered three consecutive losses, all of which have come via submission or KO.

Mackenzie Dern will step into the octagon off the back of her victory and Fight of the Night performance against Angela Hill. Dern is also seeking her first back-to-back victory since 2021, after going 2-2 in her last four appearances.

Heading into their fight, fans have been wondering what the two Brazilian's are set to earn for their slot on the main-card this Saturday.

In figures predicted by The Sports Daily, Jessica Andrade looks set to be the 5th highest earner on the night, only behind all four men featuring in the main and co-main event. Thanks to a bumper new contract signed earlier this year, Andrade is set to earn at least $221,000.

Her opponent, Mackenzie Dern, will earn just under half of that figure, with her minimum purse predicted to be $111,000.

Jessica Andrade accuses Mackenzie Dern of ducking her whilst on a winstreak

Former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade has revealed that her bout against Mackenzie Dern could have happened sooner.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw this week, the Brazilian was asked about her UFC 295 bout against Dern. Andrade claimed that the pair had infact been due to compete last year, whilst 'Bate Estaca' was on a three-fight winstreak.

According to the 32-year-old, she was open to the fight and it was offered to Mackenzie Dern, however she reportedly declined the offer. Andrade stated:

"It's a great challenge. It's a fight that should've happened a while ago. I was supposed to fight Mackenzie [Dern] in the past. She didn't accept it. At that time, perhaps, because of the fact that I was actually on the up and up. I was ascending. I was just coming off of wins. And now that I'm kind of in a valley a little bit, coming off of three losses, she accepted it. I understand that."

Catch Jessica Andrade's comments here (1:30):