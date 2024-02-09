"How much money does he have" - Fans react as Floyd Mayweather drops $1.13 million for Super Bowl in latest social media show-off

Floyd Mayweather recently revealed that he spent a whopping $1.13 million on a suite to watch the Super Bowl LVIII with 34 people. This year, the NFL's final championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will go down at the Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It's no secret that Mayweather is among the most successful boxers in sporting history and consistently made the highest-paid athletes list during his active years. True to his moniker, 'Money' often flaunts his wealth on social media, and his latest Instagram post is no different.

Mayweather recently took to Instagram and revealed that he's spent over a million dollars to rent a suite to watch the Super Bowl with 34 people. He posted pictures of the receipts and wrote:

"I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas! $1,131,000.00."

After @ShannonSharpeee on X reposted Mayweather's post, fans flocked to the tweet's comments section to express their thoughts. One fan wrote:

"Pennies for him."

Another fan asked:

"How much money does he have."

One user wrote:

"He's gonna fight someone to make the money back in a couple of months."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @ShannonSharpeee on X

Ryan Garcia opens up about relationship with Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Garcia recently spoke about his relationship with Floyd Mayweather and revealed how much respect he has for the former boxing world champion. 'KingRy' is notably feuding with his promoter, former professional pugilist Oscar De La Hoya, who's widely known for his rivalry with Mayweather.

After Garcia's last fight, he began publically hanging out with Mayweather despite De La Hoya's disapproval. During an episode of the Patrick Bet David Podcast, 'KingRy' admitted that he respects Mayweather and said:

"I don’t really speak when Floyd’s talking. And I speak a lot. I’m a big talker. I don’t speak when Floyd’s talking. He tells me a bunch of things. I just shut up. Floyd can talk...I can hear Floyd’s voice and I can respect it. I don’t really talk when he’s speaking. He even says it, know when to speak and know when not to speak... I really respect Floyd more than a lot of people.” [H/T BoxingScene.com]

Watch the Ryan Garcia's full interview below: