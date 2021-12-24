How much money has Jake Paul made in boxing?

Jake Paul has been making quite a name for himself ever since transitioning from social media to boxing. In the process, 'The Problem Child' has managed to make millions. Even though Paul has just 5 fights to his name in his pro-boxing career, he has already established himself as one of the highest paid prize-fighters.

As per Sportico, Jake Paul made over $20 million between 2020 and May 2021. Interestingly, Paul was only three fights deep at that point, fighting against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Since then, Jake Paul has fought Tyron Woodley twice.

In his first fight against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul was guaranteed $2 million as per MMA Junkie. On top of that, 'The Problem Child' took home pay-per-view shares as well. Even though Paul's earnings from his second fight against Woodley have not been revealed yet, it is reported that his earnings would've been similar to that of his first outing against 'The Chosen One'.

It is safe to say that Jake Paul has earned over $25 million in his boxing career so far, making him one of the highest paid boxers in the world. Paul's massive social media following and his antics before and after fights has played a huge role in his immense success as a prize-fighter.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Jake Paul has been accused of ducking professional boxers for a while now. 'The Problem Child' is determined to shut down his critics by taking on a seasoned professional boxer.

Jake Paul is in talks to take on Julio Chavez Jr., a former WBC middleweight champion. It has been revealed that Paul's team has already begun negotiations to book a fight with the 35 year-old boxer.

It remains to be seen whether Jake Paul and Julio Chavez Jr. will come to terms to book a mega showdown. If they do, the fight will certainly present itself as a great opportunity for 'The Problem Child' to finally put a stamp on his claim of being a 'real' boxer.

