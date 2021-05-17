How much money will Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua make in their upcoming super fight?

Regardless of the outcome of their upcoming duel, both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will be laughing all the way to the banks after the fight. According to ESPN journalist Mark Kriegel, Fury and Joshua are set to make a whopping $75 million each for their highly-anticipated clash, which is likely to take place on August 14.

With @Tyson_Fury saying his fight with @AnthonyJoshua is set for Aug. 14, @MarkKriegel is reporting that they’d make a guaranteed $75 million each💰 pic.twitter.com/SueNCKppEB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 16, 2021

Tyson Fury recently announced the date and location of his super fight with Joshua via social media. He said the fight will take place on August 14 in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While the fight was not initially confirmed, Fury claimed it would definitely go down on the aforementioned date. He also said the fight is set to be the biggest sporting event on earth.

"I've just got off the phone from Prince Khaled of Saudi Arabia. He told me this fight is 100 percent on. August 14, 2021, summertime. All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and I cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all times. This is gonna be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth. Do not miss it. All eyes on us," said Fury on Twitter. (h/t Sportskeeda)

How did the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua matchup come into being?

Tyson Fury is undefeated in his professional boxing career with a record of 30-0 and has become a two-time world heavyweight champion since beating knockout artist Deontay Wilder in 2020. His potential opponent Anthony Joshua is a WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, and is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of the modern era.

Joshua is 24-1 in his professional career and recently avenged the solitary loss in his career which came against Andy Ruiz Jr. Naturally, with both men at the peak of their boxing careers, speculation of a super fight between the pair grew after Tyson Fury dominated Wilder in their rematch. Both Fury and Joshua showed interest in the potential clash and here we are.

While neither Joshua nor his manager Eddie Hearn have officially confirmed that the fight is on, it does seem like it may come to fruition after all. If it does, it will definitely be a spectacle.