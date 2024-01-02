"How much are you paying him" - Belal Muhammad gets trolled by fans for sly dig at Leon Edwards with Andrew Schulz collab 

Belal Muhammad recently teamed up with stand-up comic Andrew Schulz and took a subtle jab at UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards on social media ahead of their potential showdown at UFC 300. However, Muhammad's dig at Edwards didn't sit well with the fans, who brutally trolled him for his troubles.

For context, 'Rocky' recently visited Premier League contenders Aston Villa in Aston, Birmingham. Given that Edwards grew up in Birmingham, it's unsurprising that the UFC champion is a massive fan of 'The Villans' club.

After his unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296, Edwards was honored at the Aston Villa stadium and was given a customized home kit shirt with 'Champ' embossed on the back. At the event, Edwards also revealed that he's in talks with the UFC to book a title defense at the monumental UFC 300 event.

Expand Tweet

While Edwards doesn't have an opponent yet, Muhammad is widely expected to get the next welterweight title shot. Ahead of their potential rematch, 'Remember The Name' took a sly dig at Edwards for visiting Villa Park.

In a recent X post, Belal Muhammad posted a video posing with Schulz and claimed the comedian was on his team. He wrote:

"I don’t need a soccer team, I got Schulz on team Muhammad."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Muhammad and Schulz pairing up to diss Edwards.

Expand Tweet

One fan jokingly asked Belal Muhammad:

"How much are you paying him?"

Another fan wrote:

"Schulz doesn't fw you, lil bro.

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @bullyb170 on X

Belal Muhammad promises to "break" Leon Edwards in potential title fight

'Remember the Name' is confident about dominating Leon Edwards in the cage whenever they face each other. The No.2-ranked welterweight contender recently shared his thoughts on a potential fight against Edwards.

Muhammad is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, which extended his unbeaten streak to 10 fights. While the 35-year-old Chicago native was expected to get the welterweight title shot, the UFC decided to book Colby Covington against 'Rocky' instead.

Now that Edwards has beaten Covington, Muhammad is considered to be next in line to challenge the Englishman. He recently shared some statistics about the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington fight and dissed the Englishman's numbers.

"This is the champion, lol... I’ll break him in 3."

Expand Tweet