How much was Ryan Garcia's purse? Exploring reported payouts against Gervonta Davis, Oscar Duarte, and others

The highly anticipated clash between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is finally set for April 20. This grudge match between two young fighters with a storied history promises fireworks. This matchup holds Haney's WBC super lightweight belt on the line.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will host this matchup, which will be broadcast live by DAZN worldwide.

But before they step into the ring, let's take a look at how much Garcia has earned from his previous bouts.

How much was Ryan Garcia's purse?

Ryan Garcia's biggest payday came in his April 2023 fight against Gervonta Davis. Garcia's manager revealed a staggering $30 million purse for Garcia, with the fight generating over $100 million in revenue. This massive success was fuelled by strong PPV sales (over 1.2 million) and a high event gate ($22.8 million).

In contrast, Garcia's December 2023 bout against Oscar Duarte saw a significant drop in earnings. According to reports, Garcia received a guaranteed $5 million purse for the fight.

Garcia's earnings have fluctuated throughout his career. He reportedly took home a guaranteed $2 million purse for his fight against Javier Fortuna in 2022, with the potential for additional earnings from PPV sales.

Against Emmanuel Tagoe, Garcia received a $1 million guaranteed purse and a 70% share of PPV sales, resulting in an estimated total of $3 million. His 2020 fight against Luke Campbell generated a smaller live gate ($353,835) and an estimated $500,000 for Garcia.

Looking ahead at Ryan Garcia's lucrative payday from upcoming Devin Haney fight

While Garcia's earnings have varied, the upcoming fight against Devin Haney promises to be a lucrative one. He reportedly received a favorable 55-45 purse split in his favor. The high-profile nature of the fight, coupled with the PPV broadcast, suggests a significant payday for both fighters. However, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

