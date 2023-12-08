How much are Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez getting paid to headline? Estimated UFC Vegas 83 payouts reported

Bantamweight standouts Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez are scheduled to headline the UFC Vegas 83 card set for tomorrow. Both men are coming into their main event on one-fight win streaks and with the intention of building upon their previous victories to mount a potential run towards the title.

Song Yadong TKO'd Ricky Simón back on April 29, while Chris Gutierrez scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Alateng Heili on October 14. Several questions surround their matchup, one of which regards their potential payouts. So, what are the UFC Vegas 83 payouts?

While the UFC has said nothing about the fight purses, The Sports Daily estimates that Yadong and Gutierrez will each pocket $261,000. This, of course, takes neither a win bonus nor a performance bonus into account. Regardless, the estimate for the UFC payouts was made using figures from their previously disclosed earnings.

At first glance, the pair's bout is a head-scratcher, given the fair amount of distance between both fighters' respective rankings in the division. Song Yadong is a top 10 fighter, ranked at No.7. Meanwhile, Chris Gutierrez is the No.15-ranked bantamweight on the UFC roster. So, how did such a fight come to be?

As it turns out, 'The Kung Fu Kid' was initially booked to face Petr Yan, a former champion in the weight class. Unfortunately, Yan withdrew from the bout after sustaining an injury. Thus, the UFC enlisted Gutierrez's services as a short-notice replacement.

While the promotion will certainly be pleased with Gutierrez's willingness to step in with little time to prepare, it is a dangerous fight, given Yadong's crushing knockout power.

Song Yadong's loss to Cory Sandhagen

At one point, Song Yadong was at the helm of a three-fight win streak that left many wondering how soon he'd earn a crack at the bantamweight title. This was especially the case after he knocked out former divisional title challenger Marlon Moraes. In a potential title eliminator, he faced Cory Sandhagen.

Despite mounting a valiant effort, a gaping cut over his eye eventually caused the cage-side doctor to call an end to the bout in round four. While Yadong would have liked a fifth round to mount a last-ditch effort against Sandhagen, he ultimately tasted defeat.