How much is Tyson Fury making against Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk? Team discloses record-breaking money for the Brit 

It seems Tyson Fury will be making bank for his fights against Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk.

While Fury is slated to face the former UFC heavyweight champion in the boxing ring on October 28, it was also recently announced that 'The Gypsy King' has signed a contract to fight Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title just a couple of months later. Both fights are set to go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While many have wondered how Tyson Fury can manage fighting two dangerous opponents like Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk with such a short gap in between, it seems the Englishman is getting paid a king's ransom for his efforts.

In a recent interview with Boxing News+, Top Rank CEO and Fury's promoter Bob Arum opened up about his star client's final purse money for both fights. Claiming that Tyson Fury could potentially make up to 9 figures before June of next year and said:

"We're looking at this whole package. There's other stuff involved. I really believe that at the end of the day, before the end of June, Fury will be reaching close to $200 million."

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Chris Eubank Jr. shares some advice for 'The Predator'

Chris Eubank Jr. recently weighed in on the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match.

As mentioned, Ngannou is set to make his boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King' on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. While the 12-round bout will be contested under standard professional boxing rules, Fury's WBC title will not be on the line.

Given Fury's incredible resume and unbeaten record, it's unsurprising that many expect the Englishman to make easy work of the Cameroonian. However, Chris Eubank Jr. is of the opinion that Tyson Fury may be underestimating Francis Ngannou, and that could backfire on the WBC champion.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Eubank Jr. claimed that Fury looked unfit and shared some words of wisdom with the former UFC heavyweight king. Warning Ngannou against trying to outbox Fury, he stated:

"I've seen [Fury] at the faceoff, he looks out of shape, I'm not gonna lie... I could imagine that he's not taking this fight too seriously. Because he's just such a huge favorite, so I would tell Francis, 'Take your shot.' Just go in there from round one and put it on him, shock him. You're not gonna outbox him, he's too big, he's too experienced, his arms are too long. You're not a boxer, you're an MMA fighter."

Catch Eubank Jr.'s comments below (10:55):

