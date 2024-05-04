How much do the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk tickets cost? Looking at the price, details, and schedule

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on IBF, WBO, IBO, WBA and The Ring heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in an attempt to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis.

The two will headline a card billed as 'Ring of Fire' on May 18, 2024. The card will take place in the hottest venue for boxing at the moment, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tickets to the event are currently available on the ticket exchange and resale platform StubHub. The lowest prices start at $25 per seat for the furthermost seats, which will still offer a clear and unrestricted view according to the booking platform.

Seats one row closer to the action start at $35, while the inner ring has listings as low as $121. The closest regular seating prices range from $854 to $1,313. Meanwhile, the best seats in the house, for all the ringside action amongst the celebrity attendees starts at a whopping $17,511. The most expensive listing currently for a ringside seat is at $23,202.

With only over two weeks left to fight night and a chance to witness history, tickets are selling fast and fans will have to grab them soon.

Anthony Joshua picks Oleksandr Usyk to win against Tyson Fury

Former two-time unified boxing champion Anthony Joshua weighed in on the blockbuster clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua spoke to talkSPORT at the Formula E Monaco E-Prix and discussed the fight. He cited his previous experience fighting Oleksandr Usyk and praised him as a challenging and accurate opponent.

Based on his own experience, Joshua picked Usyk to win over Fury at Ring of Fire. He said:

"Well, look, I've fought Oleksandr Usyk so I can go only speak on what I have experienced from him. Phenomenal fighter, does everything to a tee and I would say he is going to do a really good job. I have never fought Tyson Fury so I can't really speak on how he will perform or what it is like to face him so only speaking on what I know I would have to say Oleksandr Usyk will be victorious." [h/t talkSPORT]

Joshua lost both his outings against Usyk in 2021 and 2022 and they remain only his second and third loss in his professional career.