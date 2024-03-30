How much does Zhang Weili make per fight? All things money about one of UFC’s most accomplished female fighters

Zhang Weili, representing a population exceeding 1.43 billion, has undeniably propelled her country onto the international stage in MMA. As the UFC strawweight champion, her influence has firmly established China as a formidable force in the sport.

'Magnum' wasn't the first Chinese fighter to step into the octagon, she stands as the most impactful thus far. In a historic 42-second bout in August 2019, she clinched victory over Jessica Andrade, securing the 115-pound title—a culmination of years dedicated to martial arts.

Weili's journey toward the UFC belt commenced in 2013 with her professional MMA debut at age 24, yet her path as a martial artist began long before. Brought up in Hebei Province in northern China, Weili's upbringing in Handan City, known as the birthplace of Yang Family Tai Chi, naturally fostered her passion for martial arts, or 'wushu' in Chinese.

'Magnum' has participated in several monumental bouts within the octagon, with her clash against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 in March 2020, widely regarded as one of the most legendary fights in women’s mixed martial arts history.

Throughout her career, Weili has faced formidable opponents such as Carla Esparza, Rose Namajunas, and Andrade. Given her impressive track record, it comes as no surprise that the Chinese fighter has amassed a substantial net worth reaching into the millions.

How much does Zhang Weili make per fight?

Zhang Weili is recognized as one of the most prominent female MMA fighters worldwide, with an estimated net worth of around $2 million as of August 2023.

Weili's path to success has been marked by adversity. Raised in modest circumstances, her formative years were marked by hardship. Juggling multiple roles, including cashier, teacher, and hotel desk clerk, 'Magnum' persisted in her MMA training, ultimately electing the sport as her primary career focus.

The 34-year-old Chinese fighter reportedly earned $31,500 in her promotional debut at UFC 227 in August 2018, where she faced Danielle Taylor. This sum included a $14,000 base salary, a matching win bonus, and an additional $3,500 incentive payment for fight week. According to BETMGM, 'Magnum' typically earns an average of $250,000 per fight through her participation in 10 UFC bouts.

Weili clinched one of her largest single-fight payouts when she decisively defeated Amanda Lemos in the co-headliner of UFC 292 last August. Defending her strawweight title, she walked away with a substantial disclosed earning of $520,000.

Over the course of her combat sports career, Weili has secured several endorsement deals with prominent brands such as Venum, RepresentLtd., HyperIce, and Crypto.com. While the exact earnings from these deals remain undisclosed, they are speculated to be substantial, possibly reaching tens of thousands of dollars or more.

The reigning 115-pound champion is preparing to defend his title against another Chinese fighter, Yan Xiaonan, in the co-main event of the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.