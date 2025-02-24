"How a n***a drinking every night and doing all this and beat you" - Gervonta Davis mouths off at "b*tch" Devin Haney for suing Ryan Garcia over PED

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has a fierce rivalry with former undisputed champion Devin Haney. In an interview with Mr Jay Hill Network, Davis blasted Haney for filing a lawsuit against 26‐year‐old Ryan Garcia over PED allegations.

Recalling the bout that took place last April, Davis noted that Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a majority decision win, a result later marred by controversy.

Days after the fight, a VADA report revealed Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine, leading to a one‐year suspension and fines that forced the bout’s result to be overturned to a no‐contest.

The legal battle intensified when Haney initiated proceedings in a New York federal court, charging Garcia with battery, fraud, and breach of contract.

Appearing in the aforementioned interview, Davis did not hesitate to express his anger:

“Garcia said he was partying every night – and sure enough, he was drinking every night. How a n***a drinking every night and doing all this and beat you?”

When pressed on the lawsuit, Davis added bluntly:

“He’s a b**ch.”

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below (21:59):

Gervonta Davis returns to action against Lamont Roach Jr.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis returns to the ring on Mar 1, as he defends his title against super featherweight contender Lamont Roach Jr. on PBC’s Prime Video pay‐per‐view at the Barclays Center.

In the co-feature, Jose Valenzuela battles Gary Antuanne Russell over 12 rounds, following Rayo’s impressive split decision win against Isaac Cruz.

Meanwhile, WBC lightweight champion Alberto Puello defends his belt against Sandor Martin, who recently drew controversy with a split decision over Teofimo Lopez.

Check out the Davis vs. Roach fight card below (*the card is subject to change):

Main card

Gervonta Davis (C) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. (WBA lightweight title)

Jose Valenzuela (C) vs. Gary Antuanne Russell (WBA super lightweight title)

Alberto Puello (C) vs. Sandor Martin (WBC super lightweight title)

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams (interim WBA super welterweight title)

Prelims

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez (middleweight)

Jonathan Lopez vs. Alex Dilmaghani (super featherweight)

