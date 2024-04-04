How old was Holly Holm when she started boxing? Exploring 'The Preacher's Daughter's' boxing career

Holly Holm is widely regarded as an immensely accomplished combat athlete, with a wealth of achievements to her name.

Holm is preparing to face two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka Kayla Harrison on the preliminary card of the monumental UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Preacher's Daughter' boasted an undefeated 7-0 record in her MMA career and clinched the Legacy FC bantamweight title before making her promotional debut in the co-main event of UFC 184 in February 2015. Holm emerged victorious in her first octagon appearance, securing a split decision victory against the future champion Raquel Pennington.

Just one fight later, Holm etched her name in the annals of mixed martial arts by becoming the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey. Heading into the UFC 193 showdown as a considerable underdog, few believed in her chances of victory.

However, 'The Preacher's Daughter' delivered a stunning second-round head kick to seize the 135-pound championship. Her remarkable performance not only earned her Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses but also secured her recognition with the 2015 Upset of the Year and Knockout of the Year accolades.

Watch Holly Holm knocking out Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 below:

How old was Holly Holm when she started boxing?

Beyond her distinguished MMA career, Holly Holm also had an illustrious tenure in the squared circle. She possessed a professional boxing record of 33-2-3, and throughout her career, she held titles in multiple weight divisions, reigning as an 18-time defending champion.

Holm's journey in boxing, kickboxing, and MMA commenced in 1998 at the age of 16 when a cardio-kickboxing instructor recognized her potential and began honing her skills.

'The Preacher's Daughter' stepped into the professional boxing arena in January 2002, marking her debut with a third-round TKO victory. This triumph signaled the beginning of a notable career for the 42-year-old New Mexico native. Over the next two-and-a-half years, she engaged in eight more bouts, emerging victorious in six and drawing in the remaining two.

However, June 2004 brought heartbreak as Holm suffered her first professional loss to Rita Turrisi. Undeterred by this setback, Holm ignited a relentless drive within herself. Embarking on an impressive 24-fight unbeaten streak spanning over seven years, she secured an array of titles across three divisions, including the IBA, WBF, WIBA, and WBAN female welterweight championships.

In May 2013, after defeating Mary McGee via unanimous decision, 'The Preacher's Daughter' decided to hang up her gloves to focus on MMA training. Her outstanding achievements were duly recognized with The Ring Fighter of the Year titles in 2005 and 2006. Additionally, she earned esteemed positions in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame, and the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame.

