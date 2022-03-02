How to order UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal?

UFC 272 is set to take place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are slated to headline the pay-per-view card.

UFC fans in the USA can order the pay-per-view from ESPN. The cost of the main card is set at $74.99. However, an ESPN+ subscription is required for this, which will cost $6.99. With that in mind, the total cost to access the pay-per-view for new subscribers will be $81.98.

The pay-per-view can also be bought with the annual subscription of an ESPN+ UFC pack. The annual subscription, along with the pay-per-view, will cost a total of $99.98 at a discounted price. The main card is set to start at 10 PM ET on Saturday, March 5.

Fans in the UK can access the pay-per-view by subscribing to BT Sport. Those without a subscription can purchase a monthly pass for £25, which does not require BT broadband. The main card is set to get underway at 3 AM GMT.

Indian fans, meanwhile, will be able to watch the card live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3. Fans can also access the pay-per-view by subscribing to the Sony LIV app. The pay-per-view portion of the card is set for 8:30 AM IST.

UFC 272: Card overview

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal will headline the UFC 272 pay-per-view. Covington is currently ranked No.1 in the welterweight division, while Masvidal is at No.6.

There are also a number of other intriguing contests on the card. Below, take a look at the entire 13-fight card:

Main Card:

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal (welterweight main event)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano (lightweight co-main event)

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell (featherweight bout)

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira (welterweight bout)

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy (heavyweight bout)

Preliminary card:

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight bout)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight bout)

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight bout)

Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz (women's flyweight bout)

Early prelims:

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (featherweight bout)

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (flyweight bout)

Erick Gonzalez vs. Devonte Smith (lightweight bout)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (light heavyweight bout)

The entire card has some great matchups. However, the main event is one of the most awaited fights in recent times.

Covington and Masvidal used to be roommates and training partners. However, there is a huge animosity between the duo at the moment. They finally clash inside the octagon at UFC 272.

