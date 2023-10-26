How to purchase Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV? Price, channels, and other details

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou are set to lock horns later this weekend on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Ngannou will be fighting for the first time since his January 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane, Fury was last seen in action against Derek Chisora in December last year. As one would expect, there has been a lot of hype surrounding the fight and fans could watch the event live in the comfort of their homes by purchasing the pay-per-view.

For fans in the United States of America, the Fury vs. Ngannou event is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99. In the United Kingdom, fans can buy the PPV from TNT Sports Box Office for £21.95. Fans in Australia will need to head over to DAZN and buy the PPV for 34.99 Australian dollars on top of a subscription plan.

Tyson Fury claims he’s training as hard as possible for Francis Ngannou

Going into the highly anticipated bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, a lot has been said about how it would most likely be a one-sided contest. However, 'The Gypsy King' is not taking Ngannou lightly and is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for his fight against the former UFC heavyweight champion.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Tyson Fury acknowledged Ngannou's background and claimed that he is training very hard to ensure he comes out victorious on October 28. He said:

"I'm fighting an absolute killer in Francis Ngannou. A six foot four or five, 270-80 pound guy who's come from the streets, come from wherever he's from. Cameroon. On sleeping on the floor. I read somewhere that he was in Paris eating rats off the street. So this guy is hungry."

He added:

"Do you think I'm going to not train for him? Come in at, like, 400 pounds? I don't think so. I've trained as hard for him as I did for any other fighter I've ever fought. And at this level, you don't get no second chances. So better to prepare for the hardest fight ever, and if not be, then prepare for an easy fight. And it's a war."

