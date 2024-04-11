"How strong are these people?" - Fans in complete awe of Rodtang and Danial Williams' brutal back-and-forth

ONE Championship fans are in awe of a flashback video showing striking superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Danial Wiliams swinging some serious strikes inside the ONE circle.

The two combatants put on an all-or-nothing performance three years ago in a 135.58-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout at ONE on TNT 1, which aired live from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 8.

Leading up to the bout, Mini-T' Danial Williams was tasked to make his ONE debut against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, using only his illustrious career as a former WMC Muay Thai world champion and mixed martial artist as a reference.

To our bewilderment, Williams gave us a much closer match than expected. They were equally matched in every way, bringing down the house with their incredible durability and mesmerizing talents.

This week, ONE Championship paid tribute to their fantastic battle on Instagram with the caption that read:

"Flashback to the incredible performance by Thai-Australian warrior Danial Williams against the legendary Rodtang."

The fans have immediately responded to the video with some of the best reactions below:

"90% already in recovery" - Rodtang plans return to ONE Championship following hand injury

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to be back in ONE Championship sometime this year after suffering a bad injury to his left hand.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was originally scheduled to face Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa earlier this year at ONE 165 before withdrawing from the bout because of the injury.

Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, ultimately took his place, outlasting Segawa after five rounds of action.

Now, Rodtang says he's almost ready to get back to work to get the fight everyone's expecting to watch probably.

Taking to Instagram to share the status of his return, Rodtang wrote the following message to his fans:

"90% already in recovery. See you in the next fight."

