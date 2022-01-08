How tall is Charles Oliveira compared to Neymar Jr?

Charles Oliveira recently posted a picture of himself with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar on social media. In the photo, the two can be seen holding Oliveria's UFC lightweight title.

Here's the picture of Charles Oliveira with Neymar:

if you look at the picture, Oliveria appears significantly taller than his compatriot. This has created curiosity among fans to know about the differences in their height. The height difference between the pair is minimal.

According to CelebHeights, Neymar is 5 feet 8 inches tall, just two inches shorter than Charles Oliveira, who stands at 5 feet 10 inches.

Looking at the photo, this might sound confusing. However, it is important to note that the picture is giving the impression of a major height difference since Neymar is leaning towards the UFC champion while posing for the shot.

Conor McGregor vows to smoke both Charles Oliveira and Neymar

Conor McGregor - who is looking to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses against Dustin Poirier - recently expressed his interest in a showdown with Charles Oliveira for the lightweight crown.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

'Notorious' has now decided to stir the pot by promising to smoke both the lightweight champion and his fellow countryman Neymar.

Soon after Oliveira shared a photo of himself with the football star, the Irish superstar took to his Instagram stories to diss the two Brazilians.

Conor McGregor takes aim at Charles Oliveira and Neymar

While fans have criticized McGregor for calling for a title shot, it appears that Charles Oliveira is open to taking on the Irish megastar in his comeback fight.

In an interview with Sherdog, the reigning lightweight champion replied to McGregor's challenge. Here's what Oliveira said:

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I'll be ready."

