How to touch gloves in UFC 5? This and a few more tricks to elevate your in-game experience

EA Sports UFC 5 recently came out and has received a lot of praise since its release. The game is available on current-gen consoles, i.e the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

While the game has seen a lot of improvements and new additions, one feature that has been carried over from UFC 4, the previous installment that came out in 2020, is the ability to touch gloves with an opponent.

Considered a sign of respect and fair play, touching gloves, in real life, is often done at the start of the fight and/or round(s). In EA Sports UFC 5, players can touch gloves by simpling holding down the left trigger button (L2 on PlayStation 5, LT on Xbox).

Once one player initiates the glove touch, the other player must reciprocate. When the trigger is held down, the fighter extends their arm and when the other player reciprocates the action, the fighters touch gloves.

Players should be wary though, as an opponent can take advantage of the outstretched arm to land a shot, essentially faking a glove touch in the process. These shots have the potential to end the fight immediately, making it a somewhat risky move, especially when playing online.

EA Sports UFC 5: Tips and Tricks

Apart from touching gloves, the biggest tip that we can give new players is to get in the gym.

Much like in real-life MMA, learning the game happens in UFC 5's practice mode, where players can experiment with different fighters and techniques, and develop their unique playing styles to fully express themselves against their opponents.

Another big change in UFC 5 has to do with the damage icons, which indicate when a fighter is hurt and opens up a window where they are even more susceptible to damage.

This is also paired with the game's new cosmetic damage system, which visually indicates how hurt a fighter is through more realistic cuts, wounds, and bruises, etc.

There have also been revamped controls that make spinning attacks that much easier to execute. For instance, on the PlayStation 5, pressing O and X simultaneously will trigger a spinning attack.

For new players, the best resource to consult would be EA Sports' official deep dive video, made in collaboration with Martial Mind, one of the best players in the world.

Check out the deep dive with Martial Mind here: