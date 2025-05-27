"How two champion act" - Fans applaud the respect and friendship between Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex

While Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex may be rivals in the race for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship, their friendship remains unshaken by the intensity of competition.

The two athletes recently shared a heartfelt moment during a video call, catching up in the wake of major changes in the division — a conversation captured and shared by ONE Championship, which can be viewed below:

Stamp was originally slated to face Zamboanga in a world title unification bout at ONE 173, originally scheduled for Aug. 1 at the 21,000-seater Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

It can be recalled that the Filipina had claimed the interim crown with a second-round technical knockout win over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January to book a date with the Thai megastar.

However, Stamp was forced to withdraw from the much-anticipated clash after suffering a reinjury to her surgically repaired knee — the same one that sidelined her since she won the vacant belt against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

With her recovery timeline uncertain, Stamp made the difficult decision to vacate the throne. Consequently, the promotion elevated Zamboanga to full status as the divisional queen.

Despite the emotional weight of the situation, their video call was filled with mutual respect and genuine warmth. Zamboanga expressed sympathy for Stamp's setback, while the latter congratulated her friend and former teammate on her ascension as the fully recognized ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

The touching exchange resonated with fans, showcasing a rare blend of sportsmanship and resilience at the highest level of competition. Below are their reactions:

Denice Zamboanga accepts responsibility as division's new champ

Now, Denice Zamboanga fully embraces the immense responsibility that comes with being the reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

The Filipino rising star said:

"I'm ready to carry the belt with honor, fight with purpose, and glorify him in every step. The title is more than just a belt."

