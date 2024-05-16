How did Tyson Fury meet his wife? Exploring the teenage love connection between ‘The Gypsy King’ and Paris Fury

Tyson Fury is set to make his highly-anticipated return to the boxing ring this weekend when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title bout that has faced multiple delays. It will mark the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in the four-belt era.

While his opponent will look to become the third fighter in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes— joining Terence Crawford and Naoya Inoue— 'The Gypsy King' will look to cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of this generation. Ahead of the biggest opportunity of his professional boxing career, take a look at how the WBC heavyweight champion met his wife, Paris Fury, below.

How did Tyson Fury meet his wife?

Tyson Fury initially met his wife, who was then named Paris Mullroy, at the wedding of a mutual friend in 2005. He was just 17 years old at the time they met, while she was 15 years old. Both come from gypsy backgrounds, with Fury being raised in Wythenshawe, Manchester, while Mullroy was raised in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

They did not reconnect until the following year, when they accidentally met as Paris was celebrating her 16th birthday, according to The Sun. After meeting for the second time, the pair began dating and would go to the movies and ice skating every weekend. The couple married just two years later, in 2008, at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

She nearly canceled the wedding, however, as Tyson wanted to move the date. In her autobiography, she wrote:

"My fiancé clearly didn’t understand the amount of planning and organization that went into a wedding. I was beginning to realize how incredibly impulsive he was, the sort of person who lived life in the moment and liked to make decisions on the hoof. In Tyson’s world, our big day could be rescheduled on a whim, just like one of his boxing matches. I was having none of it, though, and refused point blank to change the date." [h/t The Sun]

Tyson and Paris have seven children - four sons and three daughters - together. The pair have starred on three reality television shows - Meet the Furys, Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, and At Home with the Furys. The latter aired on Netflix and was deemed a success, having been renewed for a second season.