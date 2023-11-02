"How did Tyson win that?" - Michael Bisping reveals wife's surprised reaction to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result

Michael Bisping used his wife’s uneducated opinion to further his argument for why Francis Ngannou deserved to get his hand raised against Tyson Fury.

On October 28, Ngannou nearly pulled off a shocking upset against Fury in a ten-round boxing match, with the latter winning by split decision (96-93, 95-94, and 94-95). Since then, many people in the combat sports community, including MMA legend Michael Bisping, have disputed the judges’ scorecards.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping had this to say about his wife also disagreeing with the result of Fury vs. Ngannou:

“My wife knows nothing about combat sports, really. When I walked out because I was doing a livestream, I walked out [and] she goes, ‘How did Tyson win that? He lost that fight.’ She knows nothing about it. She was just watching it on the other screen.”

Bisping continued by further explaining why he believes Ngannou won the fight:

“As you say, look from the body type, the eye test, it’s Ngannou. Look at the bigger shots, it’s Ngannou. It was Fury that looked like the MMA fighter. Number one, [Fury] hits him with the elbow. And what was all that clinching? He was on his knees at one point.”

Despite losing on the official scorecards, Francis Ngannou didn’t leave Saudi Arabi empty-handed. The former UFC heavyweight champion earned at least $10 million and silenced the doubters who counted him out.

As a result, Ngannou will likely get the opportunity to secure another massive payday against a top-tier heavyweight boxer.

Watch Bisping's previously mentioned comments starting at 11:55 below:

Michael Bisping scheduled to commentate at UFC Sao Paulo on Saturday

On Saturday, November 4, the UFC returns to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for their latest fight night event. In the main event, heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida was initially supposed to fight Curtis Blaydes before the latter pulled out.

Derrick Lewis stepped in and ensured Almeida would be able to fight in front of his hometown crowd.

Michael Bisping has confirmed he will be commentating on the thirteen-fight event. The other commentators joining Bisping are former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Brendan Fitzgerald.