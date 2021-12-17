Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

If you're looking to legally stream the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch but can't find the right services, you've come to the right place.

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is set for December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, with 16,000 fans expected to be in attendance for the fight.

The event will be available to watch on certain streaming services, depending on where you live.

Fans who want to watch the action live from the comfort of their homes can find streaming details for the event below:

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley - Live streaming

In this section you will find everything you need to know about the streaming platforms where you can legally watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

United States

Fight fans from the United States can watch the event live on Showtime.com after purchasing the pay-per-view which is priced at $59.99. The fight can also be watched on Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, etc via the Showtime app.

United Kingdom

Fight fans from the United Kingdom can watch the fight live on Fite.tv. The pay-per-view price is set at $19.99, which is significantly less than Showtime pay-per-view price.

India

Fans from India can watch the fight live on Fite.tv as well. No other streaming service has the broadcasting rights to the event in the country. The pay-per-view price is exactly the same as the United Kingdom's i.e. $19.99 or appx. 1500 INR.

