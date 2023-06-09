How to watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video

After months of anticipation, ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video is finally here. A total of 10 barnburner fights across multiple disciplines is set to bring the heat to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, June 9.

A pair of world titles will be hanging in the balance, as striking maestros Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov will trade heavy leather for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown in the headlining act.

Elsewhere, BJJ phenom Kade Ruotolo will again dazzle us with his insane grappling prowess, as he defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling crown against the prolific Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 11 also marks the beginning of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s redemption season, while certified finishers Ilya Freymanov, Jeremy Miado, and Nieky Holzken, among others, make their first circle appearances of 2023.

Here’s the ultra-stacked full line-up of matches, which will air live in US primetime and for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 11 in your local area

ONE’s Amazon Prime Video cards are more accessible than ever this year, as the Singapore-based promotion made it its mission to reach its massive fanbase worldwide.

Here’s the schedule for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada:

9 Jun 8:00PM EDT — New York

9 Jun 5:00PM PDT — Los Angeles

9 Jun 8:00PM EDT — Toronto

9 Jun 5:00PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the festivities will kick off at 7 AM ICT.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available in over 170 countries around the globe and can be viewed via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s official Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel, for selected countries.

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 11 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

Local broadcasts exclude the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Italy, Spain, and Andorra.

