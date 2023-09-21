How to watch ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs Superlek

Combat sports fans have been waiting for what seems like an eternity for Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 to cross paths in the ring and determine the best flyweight striker in the world.

At last, our patience has been rewarded and that day has finally come. ONE Championship is set to deliver the biggest fight in modern Muay Thai in just a matter of hours inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The time of reckoning is finally here at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22.

Fans have been longing for this showdown of epic proportions for quite some time now. Rodtang and Superlek each left a trail of destruction in their respective careers, and many wondered if their paths would ever intertwine.

After all, this massive clash has been teased on multiple occasions. But as fate would have it, injuries and other factors have gotten in the way of this dream match-up.

The long wait certainly made it sweeter. History is about to be made in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’, as only one man will walk away from the legendary arena with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title draped on his shoulders.

How to watch ONE Friday Fights 34 in your local area

The sporting world will be tuning in for this one, considering Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 have both reached global superstar status. ONE Championship events are now easier to access than ever, as it is available in over 190 countries across multiple platforms.

While we would all love to be at Lumpinee Stadium to watch the action live, fans can still be part of history in the comfort of their homes via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will be streamed live on ONE Championship's YouTube channel on Friday, September 22, free of charge. The entire event is also available on the ONE Super App and other digital platforms.

Over in America and Canada, the first six bouts will air live on FanDuel TV at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST. The live stream from ONE’s YouTube and Facebook pages begins at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

22 Sep 8:30 AM EDT — New York

22 Sep 5:30 AM PDT — Los Angeles

22 Sep 8:30 AM EDT — Toronto

22 Sep 5:30AM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the festivities will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Indochina Time (ICT).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 12 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

ONE Friday Fights 34 full card:

Apart from the colossal main event, ONE Friday Fights 34 is indeed the most stacked iteration of the promotion’s weekly cards by far. Thai fan favorites like Seksan, MuangThai, and Kulabdam, among others, are primed to electrify the action-hungry crowd. One of Lumpinee’s favorite sons, Prajanchai, will also make an appearance in a kickboxing duel.

MMA fighters will also invade Lumpinee, including the fit-again Lito Adiwang who is returning from an 18-month lay-off after ACL surgery.

Here’s the full card: