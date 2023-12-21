"How wild is that" - Joe Rogan explores the cutting-edge features of the latest US Stealth Bomber in his discussion

Joe Rogan is thoroughly impressed with the US military’s B21 Raider stealth bomber aircraft.

The B21 Raider is the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft that can go deep into the enemy territory undetected and hit the target precisely. It has been praised for being one of humanity’s greatest achievements in terms of design, engineering, and manufacturing.

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator acquainted his guest Tim Dillon with the B21 Raider’s features:

“This thing is insane! I don’t think it has humans in it. I think this is one of them jammies where it’s only… But it can carry nukes!”

Rogan played a clip from the Drinkin’ Bros podcast as hosts Ross Patterson and Dan Holloway shed light on the nuclear capacity of the aircraft. The engineering marvel impressed Rogan, as he summarized:

“Jesus! How wild is that! An invisible six-nuke drone that can detect everything instantaneously.”

Watch the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast here:

Joe Rogan criticizes UFC champion Leon Edwards’s decisions in a recent fight

In the UFC 296 pay-per-view main event, 170-pound champion Leon Edwards defended his title against No.3-ranked contender Colby Covington. Edwards walked away with a unanimous decision win over Covington, dominating four out of the five rounds.

Despite being a striker by trade, the 32-year-old willingly engaged in grappling exchanges with his opponent, which caused him to lose the fifth round.

Rogan, who was part of the broadcast team, criticized Edwards’ decision to put himself in harm’s way against a credentialed grappler like Covington:

"What was interesting is that he made choices tonight that were not the best choices to win the fight but almost like to prove a point. Like, he chose to engage Colby in grappling in moments where he did not have to, where he could have defended and got back up to his feet. I think that would be a better path to victory where he could have completely dominated the fight, absolutely dominated it."

Watch Rogan’s reaction to Edwards’ win below:

The welterweight champion later confessed that he engaged with Covington on the ground to prove his credentials as a mixed martial artist and put an end to the ‘striker vs. grappler’ talk.