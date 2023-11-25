"Huge fight" - Devin Haney addresses possibility of potential crossover matchup against UFC champion Sean O'Malley

Unified lightweight world champion Devin Haney and UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley have been teasing a matchup for a while now.

The two fighters traded insults and proposed fighting each other, but nothing has materialized on either the boxing or the mixed martial arts front so far.

Haney recently addressed the situation in an interview with The Schmo. He stated that he would consider a potential matchup against Sean O'Malley if the commercial scope was appropriate. He also labeled the crossover bout as a 'huge fight' while maintaining that his focus remains on his upcoming fight against Regis Prograis.

Devin Haney said to The Schmo:

“Yeah, I mean, yeah I would definitely entertain it if the money was right. It would still be a big event, a huge, a huge fight. Um, crossover fight. But like I said, main focus, Regis Prograis.”

Check out Haney's full comments on The Schmo's YouTube channel below [3:45]:

Ryan Garcia backs Devin Haney to win over Regis Prograis

Top lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia weighed in on Devin Haney's upcoming fight against Regis Prograis.

Haney will be moving up a division and challenging Prograis for his WBC super lightweight title in a main event fight on December 9.

Garcia spoke to Fight Hub TV in an interview and praised Haney for his striking ability while also taking a sly dig at rival Shakur Stevenson. 'KingRy' backed Haney to get the win over Prograis.

He said:

"You gotta give the edge to Devin Haney, pure boxer, throws a lot more punches than like say Shakur Stevenson and like, you know he knows what he’s doing in there. I like his game. And I think he’s game is going to be too much for Regis. I think that Regis got a puncher’s chance, don’t get me wrong. I think he just don’t have enough experience [he] started the game late. And just kind of like- he fights, like, lethargic almost and gets hit with some good shots. I don’t know, I just don’t think he’s sharp enough to beat Devin Haney."

Check out Ryan Garcia's full comments in the video below on YouTube [5:14]: