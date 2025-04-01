“Hungry and firing on all cylinders” - Liam Harrison expects the real Superlek to show up in possible trilogy with Nabil Anane

Liam Harrison believes that even the great ones like Superlek Kiatmoo9 have off nights. As far as 'Hitman' is concerned, 'The Kicking Machine' was simply not at his best in his shocking unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. Considering these fighters now hold one win each over the other, it's inevitable that a trilogy will soon take place to settle the score.

Once that date is set, Harrison expects the Thai legend to regain his old form that made him arguably the pound-for-pound best striker in the world. The British legend shared in an interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:

"But again, like I said, if we’re going to get treated to another five-round fight like it should have been now, when a hundred percent Superlek turns up, who is hungry and firing on all cylinders."

Harrison also pointed out that the third and perhaps final showdown between Superlek and the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion should be contested over five rounds.

Their rematch was downgraded to a three-rounder after Superlek missed weight and hydration and got stripped of his bantamweight Muay Thai crown.

Liam Harrison hopes Superlek will prioritize nutrition and conditioning

Liam Harrison knows Superlek is a generational talent. The only thing that's holding him back is his inability to be consistent with his weight and hydration.

In the same interview, 'Hitman' said 'The Kicking Machine' should learn from this painful setback against Anane and be in the best physical shape possible, like he did when he achieved two-sport supremacy.

Harrison quipped:

"He can definitely do it if he trained properly and he had a nutritionist on board just keeping tabs on him. He did it against Takeru. That was only a year and a half ago or something. He did it easily then. So yeah, I think he definitely could."

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview:

