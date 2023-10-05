"Hunter Biden is a fan" - Justin Gaethje's epic bong shot triggers a battalion of hilarious comments

Justin Gaethje is one of the numerous UFC fighters who have a fondness for smoking marijuana, even when 'The Highlight' is in the midst of his fight camps.

During a previous interaction with the NELK Boys, the reigning 'BMF' titleholder discussed his affection for weed and how it influences his sleep patterns:

"Pretty much. You're not allowed to be high in the fight are you foolish? I want to clear mine, I really enjoy this, I just like it. But I love not smoking for 3 weeks before my mind clears up. I stopped 3 weeks out, takes like 4 days to get good sleep, and then it's back to normal."

A recent video went viral on the r/UFC subreddit, featuring Justin Gaethje, who appeared to be already high, hitting a bong.

The video clip surprised MMA fans, who reacted with amusement.

One fan wrote:

"It'd be awesome to see Nick, Nate, and Justin Gaethje smoke and shoot the shit on a podcast or something. Mike Tyson or Joe Rogan needs to make it happen."

Another wrote:

"So this is how he got his permafried look..."

"im genuinely shocked at how well he took that sh*t"

"Hunter Biden is a fan."

"They don't call him the high-light for nuthin."

Credits: r/UFC on Reddit and UFC Uncircumcised on Facebook

Josh Thomson suggests bout between Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal for 'BMF' belt

Former UFC lightweight fighter Josh Thomson provided valuable advice to the newly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje concerning a potential matchup against the retired UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal.

'Gamebred,' the first-ever 'BMF' champion, decided to retire from professional fighting in April 2023 following four successive defeats within the UFC octagon. However, Masvidal is currently considering a comeback and has expressed his desire to compete against Gaethje for the 'BMF' title.

During an episode of the Weighing In podcast last month, Thomson expressed interest in a potential fight between 'The Highlight' and Masvidal:

"I mean if I’m Justin, what I’m doing is I’m waiting for [Masvidal]. After I get my next title shot, I will probably do one last fight for the 'BMF' against Masvidal. That’d be a money fight. Say my goodbyes. I think my retirement fight would be – and then that gives Masvidal time to get even more fat. Be out of the sport a little bit longer while Justin’s been training for title shots."

Check out Thomson's comments below (58:00):