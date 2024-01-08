“I am absolutely fed up” - Tristan Tate shares muted reaction despite winning appeal for return of ceased multi-million dollar assists

Amid a lengthy trial process, Tristan Tate is not satisfied with small victories.

Rumors were spreading that the Tate brothers' assets would be returned upon a successful appeal, prompting the younger Tate brother to express his thoughts on X. The influencer and former kickboxer said that "nothing feels like a victory" and demanded to either be put in jail or released.

Tate claimed that he was "fed up" with the trial process and once again claimed his innocence, saying that there was no evidence that could prove him guilty.

Expand Tweet

Tate's quote tweet response comes from a social media user claiming that the Tate brother's appeal was successful and their assets have been returned. However, the tweet is not completely accurate as their assets have not been returned.

Andrew Tate — Tristan's more famous brother — appealed the previous court ruling upholding the decision to seize the brothers' assets, causing a higher court to overrule the verdict and order a retrial. While the legal move was successful for the Tate brothers, nothing has been returned, and the case was instead extended, thus causing Tristan Tate's frustrated response.

Andrew also responded to the situation, echoing his brother in claiming his innocence.

Expand Tweet

In the post, the 'Cobra' claimed that the assets being withheld from his power include "$27 million of houses, cars, gold, and cash".

What are Andrew and Tristan Tate being investigated for?

Though it is not the first time 'Cobra' has been under scrutiny, the controversial influencer faces potentially dire consequences in the near future.

In the summer of 2023, the Romanian government announced they were launching an investigation into the Tate brothers — Andrew Tate specifically — for alleged human trafficking and sexual assault. As the investigation and indictment process continues, both Tate brothers continue to claim their innocence while having their assets seized.

Expand Tweet

Now, with the previous court ruling overturned, the brothers are able to return to court and attempt another case to reclaim their assets. The trial is currently ongoing, with further updates on the official decision pending.