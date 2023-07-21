"I allow her to stay free" - Andrew Tate reveals his staggering income and the reason behind why money 'WANTS to belong' to him

Andrew Tate appears to be incredibly wealthy based on his social media activity, with the viral figure constantly flaunting his expensive cars and lifestyle.

Given their luxurious lifestyles, there has been speculation surrounding how much both 'Cobra' and his brother, Tristan Tate, make per year. Until recently, no figures had been mentioned by either brother.

But earlier today Andrew Tate took to Twitter to declare that he earns a staggering amount of money per year, and implored his followers to work harder to reach similar levels. 'Cobra' also took the time to explain why he believes he has accumulated such wealth, and said this:

"I have zero emotional attachment to money. I would happily give it all away. Which is why I make so much of it. Money is a spirit. And it doesn’t respect the frugal and fearful. Money WANTS to belong to me - because I allow her to stay free."

Tate continued by saying:

"100,000,000 per annum. It's only 273,000 dollars a day. Get your hustle up."

See the tweets below:

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan remain under house arrest and are facing charges of human trafficking and sexual assualt. The pair have vehemently denied the charges, and are currently in the midst of a lengthy battle with the Romanian judicial system.

Andrew Tate claims he cannot get a British bank account despite a spotless criminal record

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have both stated that they have been barred from opening a British bank account despite neither of them having a criminal record.

'Cobra' claimed that his account was blacklisted years ago, and compared the dislike the public has for himself to that of Nigel Farage, a former British politician. Farage has recently made headlines after getting into a public row with Coutts Bank following his account being closed.

It was initially Tristan Tate who stated that he was unable to open a bank account in the UK, but 'Cobra' followed swiftly behind him with the following tweet:

"Im not allowed any British bank accounts despite a flawless criminal record and financial history. My accounts were closed and black listed a year ago. 4 different banks on the exact same day. Why? Same reasons as @Nigel_Farage. Nothing. They just dont like me."

Watch the video below:

