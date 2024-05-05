"I am also part owner of the BKFC" - Mike Perry releases interesting statement after Conor McGregor buys stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Mike Perry believes he is not far from a potential big-money fight with Conor McGregor.

Shortly after his win over Thiago Alves at BKFC Knucklemania IV, Perry joined Damon Martin of MMA Fighting to discuss his thoughts on his career and the future of the promotion. 'Platinum' spent a lot of time talking about Conor McGregor, who announced during the event that he is now a part owner of the bare-knuckle boxing organization.

Perry praised McGregor as a businessman but claimed he was on the same level as both a fighter and entrepreneur, saying:

"I want it to be known that I am my own boss and I am also a part owner of the BKFC. I'm in here doing work ... The only thing about the Conor fight that could be a possibility is just time, because he still has two [fights] on his UFC contract. After he fights Michael Chandler, he'll have one and then the UFC is probably coming to the table to attempt to lock him down."

Perry called himself a part owner of BKFC but does not appear to have any monetary investment in the promotion to give him that official title. However, the former UFC welterweight is unanimously considered the organization's biggest star and one of the top bare-knuckle boxers in the world.

McGregor and Perry have teased a potential BKFC fight against one another in the past, with 'The Notorious' stepping into the ring and facing off with the American after the latter's win over Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41.

Is Mike Perry a BKFC champion?

Mike Perry does not yet have a championship with BKFC but is the promotional 'King of Violence' and ranked as the company's no. 2 pound-for-pound fighter behind only Lorenzo Hunt.

Through five fights in the BKFC, Perry has spent the majority of his bare-knuckle career fighting in high-profile prize fights on pay-per-view rather than against accomplished fighters in the sport. In his successful promotional tenure, Perry has defeated five current or former UFC fighters with wins over two previous champions: Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.

After his recent knockout win over former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves, Perry may be in line for the 185-pound title next against current champion David Mundell.